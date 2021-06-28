Beyond the Bell's Gayborhood, LGBTQ Tours highlight stories left out of mainstream tourism

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was almost 20 years ago that Visit Philly decided to actively court gay and lesbian tourism with the now famous marketing slogan, "Get your history straight and your nightlife gay."Well now, thanks to a company called Beyond the Bell Tours, you can get your gay history straight, too.Beyond the Bell Tours specializes in marginalized communities that have historically been left out of mainstream tourism.Joey LeRoux cofounded the company with his best friend, Rebecca Fisher. Cornerstone tours are described as a Badass Women's History Tour of Philadelphia, the Gayborhood and LGBTQ history Tour.The LGBTQ History Tour is about an hour and half walking excursion around Philadelphia's Gayborhood. Tour guides tell the stories of the individuals and institutions that have transformed the community.You'll learn about artists, activists and unsolved murders. And make a stop at the legendary Giovanni's Room.Along with the planned tours, Beyond the Bell can customize an experience.