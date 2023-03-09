President Biden to announce budget proposal in Northeast Philadelphia today

President Biden will announce his budget proposal at a union hall in Northeast Philadelphia during an event that will be similar to campaign event.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- President Joe Biden will announce his budget proposal at a union hall in Northeast Philadelphia on Thursday during an event that will be similar to what's typically seen on the campaign trail.

Biden will speak around 2:30 p.m. at the Finishing Trades Institute.

The swing state of Pennsylvania is important for presidential candidates and could be for Biden as well with possible re-election plans.

Biden will roll out his tax and spending plan where he's expected to reveal plans to support Social Security and Medicare.

The president will also explain how he wants to lower costs for families while reducing the deficit.

The Biden administration claims it will cut the country's deficit by $3 trillion over the next 10 years.

They plan to pay for it by taxing the wealthy and large corporations.

"Asking the wealthy to pay their fair share and cutting wasteful spending on special interest groups. This is something we think is important," said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. "This is something that shows the American people that we take this very seriously."

Some Republicans are skeptical about the plan. The proposal isn't expected to go far in its current form since Republicans control the House.

"We want to analyze his budget. Where can we find common ground?" said Rep. Kevin McCarthy, House Speaker. "So we'll analyze his budget and then we'll get to work on our budget, but unfortunately with the president being so far delayed, delays us in this process as well.

Traffic will not be an issue as the president travels Thursday.

The White House said he'll fly from Joint Base Andrews around noon to the Philadelphia International Airport.

From there, he'll fly to the Northeast Philadelphia Airport, and then make the 10 minute drive to the union hall.