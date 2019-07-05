Ridgecrest Earthquake

Big Bear's famed eagle cam captures Ridgecrest earthquake

How did Big Bear's famed eagles handle the strongest earthquake to hit Southern California in 20 years? Thankfully, they appeared to fare just fine.

Friends of Big Bear Valley's eagle nest camera captured the moment the quake struck. In that footage, surviving eaglet Simba appeared to wake up as the nest starts shaking -- not from wind, but from the earthquake.

Simba appeared to escape unscathed in his nest, which is about 110 miles from the earthquake's epicenter.

EMBED More News Videos

The strongest earthquake in 20 years shook a large swath of Southern California and parts of Nevada on Thursday, rattling nerves on the July 4th holiday and causing some injuries and damage in a town near the epicenter.



The 6.4 magnitude quake struck at 10:33 a.m. in the Mojave Desert, about 150 miles northeast of Los Angeles, near the town of Ridgecrest, California.

Multiple injuries and two house fires were reported in the town of 28,000. Emergency crews were also dealing with small vegetation fires, gas leaks and reports of cracked roads, said Kern County Fire Chief David Witt.

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for Kern County. The declaration means that the state will help the county and municipalities in it with emergency aid and recovery efforts.

A series of aftershocks included a 4.5 magnitude temblor, according to the United States Geological Survey.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
big bearearthquakewild animalssouthern californiaridgecrest earthquake
RIDGECREST EARTHQUAKE
Ridgecrest earthquake aftermath: PHOTOS
Fire, damage in aftermath of Ridgecrest earthquake: VIDEO
Video shows liquor store trashed by Ridgecrest earthquake
Map shows dozens of aftershocks from SoCal quake
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bodies of man and woman pulled from Delaware River
AccuWeather: Warm and Humid Tonight, More Storms Friday and Saturday
Philadelphia area July 4th fireworks list
Party on the Parkway goes on despite heat, some showers
Fireworks explode over SC store after fire ignites them
Descendants of the Declaration!
Children sworn in as new U.S. citizens on July 4th
Show More
Family fun at the Jersey shore for the 4th
4th of July PSA: 'You're not a firework. Don't drive lit'
Walking through history at Valley Forge National Park
Marple Newtown Fourth of July Parade adds 'Quiet Zone'
Friends and families gather for Fourth of July in Fairmount Park
More TOP STORIES News