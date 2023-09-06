The Big Bounce America is making a stop in Philadelphia with a 1,600-square-foot big bounce house that can fit up to 350 people per hour.

The world's biggest bounce house is now at the Philadelphia Navy Yard

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Big Bounce America is making a stop in Philadelphia with a 1,600-square-foot Big Bounce House that can fit up to 350 people per hour.

There's a DJ booth in the middle, confetti, bubbles, games, obstacle courses, slides, ball pits and more.

Sessions last three hours and include the Big Bounce House plus six other inflatable attractions, including one called Sports Slam with basketball hoops, a volleyball net and a jousting area where you can knock people off their pedestals.

There are food trucks and live music too, and it's designed to be fun for the whole family, with sessions for everyone from toddlers to adults-only.

Navy Yard, through September 20th

Admiral Peary Way & League Island Boulevard (Mustin Fairgrounds / Shelby Field)

Philadelphia, Pa. 19112