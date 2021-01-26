'Big Sky's' mid-season return brings big suspense

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Tuesday night on 6abc, it's the mid season return of David E. Kelley's "Big Sky."It's the network's most-watched debut in three years."Every time we receive a script, it's the same like cliffhanger where you're not really sure where they're going to take your character," says Natalie Alyn Lind, who plays Danielle Sullivan. "It's really cool to receive a script and feel like you're like getting a new book or you feel like you're watching your favorite show. You're getting to be a part of it."The continuation of the show dives deeper into the back story and the truth about Cody's fate.The women are working to unravel the dark secrets of this town."I really love that David Kelley wrote female characters that are very well rounded and strong and not victims," says Jade Pettyjohn, who plays Grace Sullivan. "They're survivors. They fight back and they don't accept their fate."Tonight's episode is called "The Wolves Are Always Out for Blood."Catch it at 10 p.m. on 6abc.