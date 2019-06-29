Biker attacked with plastic shovel; police seek teen

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are trying to track down the teenager who smacked a woman over the head with a plastic shovel.The victim was running an errand, heading up 5th, towards South Street. When she approached Catharine, that's when she encountered a group of teens, one of them armed with a plastic shovel."I was kind of surprised. I just kind of turned to him and said, you just hit me with a plastic shovel," said the victim.A neighbor recorded the seconds after the assault from a window.The attacker was seen holding a blue plastic shovel. The victim, Rachel, who didn't want to give her last name was on the sidewalk with her bike, rattled by what had just played out on this Queen's Village block."He stepped over, swang at me, and was standing a few feet away until enough people stopped that they continued walking down the street," said Rachel.The attack playing just before 8 p.m. Thursday.Several cars were seen driving by. Rachel says one driver came to her defense, prompting a yelling match with the group."One of the girls, she did come up and ask me if I was hurt. Not in a nice way, but I hope you're hurt. They were yelling at a car that had stopped to help as well.""They don't look like kids that live in the neighborhood. I don't recognize any of them," said Tzivya Ortiz.Some residents who didn't want to go on camera say the group had been seen earlier walking in the area yelling and hitting cars, but add this type of behavior is out of the ordinary."It's a little strange, and I guess that happens from time to time; even in nice neighborhoods," said Ortiz.A group of teens attacked an robbed a woman this spring in Society Hill. And earlier this month a man's jaw was fractured during an attack by teens in Old City."I really hope, not just the kids in my situation, but ones who may have provoked other people, will receive some consequences, and these sort of attacks will stop happening as frequently as they do," said Rachel.South detectives tell us they're investigating, and if this had been a real shovel, this could have ended very differently for Rachel.If you recognize the teens in the cell phone video, contact the police.