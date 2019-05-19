Biker dies in crash on DuPont Highway in New Castle

NEW CASTLE, Del. (WPVI) -- A biker is dead following a collision in New Castle, Delaware Saturday night.It happened just before 9 p.m. in the northbound lanes of DuPont highway between Firewood and Federal School lanes.Police said an SUV was turning into the northbound lanes of the highway when the motorcycle ran into it.The biker was taken to Christiania Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.The highway remained closed for several hours while police investigated