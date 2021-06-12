Bikers take over South Broad Street in Center City early Saturday morning

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A wild scene early Saturday morning in Center City.Several groups of ATV, dirt bike, and motorcycle riders were popping wheelies, revving their engines, and speeding down South Broad Street.There were so many riders, police had to detour traffic off of South Broad Street to avoid any crashes.This all happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.It was just this past Thursday Philadelphia City Council voted unanimously to amend the traffic code.The amendment makes these bikes illegal on city streets.