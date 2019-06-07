Bikers vandalize $30K rainbow crosswalk in Santa Fe LGBTQ community

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- Police are searching for a group of bikers who recorded themselves vandalizing an LGBTQ crosswalk and bragged about the incident online.

The crosswalk, unveiled just days ago to celebrate Pride Month, cost the city around $30,000 - three times the amount of a standard crosswalk, according to Channel 13 in Alberquerque. The incident left dark skid marks over the rainbow painted crosswalk.

Police say they're unsure if the vandallism was targeting the LGBTQ community but if proven, they could face hate crimes when caught.

"To the vandals, I hope you got something out of it. But my message to you is grow up," says Jacon Candelaria, the only openly gay member of the New Mexico Legislature. "As an LGBT person, I do feel sad."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lgbtqlgbtq pridepride monthvandalism
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
Show More
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Woman and man hospitalized after shooting in Kingsessing
4 cars collide outside Channel 6 studios
'Armed and dangerous' pair wanted by N.J. State Police
More TOP STORIES News