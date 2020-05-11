Coronavirus

Bike shop owners working nonstop to keep up with demand during pandemic

By Ashley Johnson
MOUNT LAUREL TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- For Dan Higgins and his wife Joanne, biking is their way of life.

"It's relaxing and gives you time to breathe. Taking the cars off the road has kinda helped," Higgins said.

They've noticed biking has become a lifesaver for many in Mount Laurel, New Jersey during the pandemic.

"You sit out here any day or evening and you'll see families coming by. Mom, dad, the kids, the dog--everything. We've just seen a tremendous increase in bicycling throughout the neighborhood," Higgins said.

The month of May happens to be bike month and according to a national study by Bike Trek, the majority of Americans see biking as a much safer mode of transportation than public transit when it comes to social distancing.

For many, it's now a way to get to work and for others, it's a workout.

"Since everybody's at home stuck in the house, here's a great opportunity to get out with the family, to get some fresh air, to see the sites and still practice social distancing," said Wheelies bike shop owner, Larry McDonald.

Shops like Wheelies in Medford is working nonstop to keep up with the demand. The shop is packed with bikes that need repair.

"An unprecedented increase in business and volume and interest riding bicycles and bicycle repair," McDonald said.

Bike shop owners say a big challenge for anyone looking to buy a brand new bike is finding one that's affordable.

"More and more people are utilizing bikes to get to work even with gas coming down in price. We're still seeing a great demand for bikes, for instance, right now most of the manufacturers, any bike under $500 is not available anywhere," McDonald said.

More TOP STORIES News