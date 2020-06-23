bill cosby

Bill Cosby granted appeal in Pennsylvania sex assault case

File Photo: Bill Cosby being led from court to spend his first night behind bars at a new state prison on September 26, 2018.

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania -- Comedian Bill Cosby has won the right to fight his 2018 sexual assault conviction before the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

The 82-year-old Cosby has been imprisoned in suburban Philadelphia for nearly two years after a jury convicted him of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in 2004. He's serving a three- to 10-year sentence.

The Supreme Court has agreed to review two aspects of the case that Cosby's lawyers challenged on appeal. The first involves the judge's decision to let prosecutors call five other accusers and introduce evidence that Cosby had given quaaludes to women in the past.

EMBED More News Videos

Bill Cosby's lawyers are asking Governor Wolf for 'compassionate release' saying comedian and actor could not survive COVID-19 with his underlying medical issues.



And the court will examine Cosby's argument that he had an agreement with a former prosecutor that he'd never be charged in the case. Cosby says he relied on that agreement before agreeing to testify in the trial accuser's civil lawsuit.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harrisburgsex assaultbill cosby
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
BILL COSBY
Bill Cosby denied 'compassionate release' amid COVID-19
Bill Cosby denied 'compassionate release' amid COVID-19
Cosby's appeal to review handling of #MeToo case
Bill Cosby seeking new trial during August appeal hearing
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 drown in New Jersey swimming pool: Police
Haverford Twp. employee killed in workplace accident
Fauci testifies before House at fraught time for pandemic response: LIVE
117 people shot in Philly this month: Data
Powerful earthquake shakes southern, central Mexico
FDA issues warning about 9 hand sanitizers
Man wronged in past by police saves officer from burning car
Show More
Multi-vehicle crash shut down Schuylkill Expressway EB
Fireworks sales skyrocket in Philly region
Roosevelt's great-great-grandson, Penn professor, weights in on statue removal
Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus
Security guard accidentally shoots another: Police
More TOP STORIES News