bill cosby

Bill Cosby faces sex abuse allegations again as civil trial opens

Cosby will not testify after the judge ruled that he could assert his Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination.
By ANDREW DALTON AP Entertainment Writer
EMBED <>More Videos

Cosby faces sex abuse allegations again as civil trial opens

SANTA MONICA, California -- Bill Cosby will again be facing sex abuse allegations Wednesday as attorneys give opening statements in a civil trial that's one of the last remaining legal claims against the comedian.

Lawyers for 64-year-old Judy Huth will outline the evidence they plan to present that Cosby forced her to perform a sex act at the Playboy Mansion in 1975 when she was 16 years old. The case will hinge on the testimony of Huth, bolstered by photos and other archival exhibits to place the incident in time.

Cosby's attorneys, who say no sexual abuse happened, are likely to emphasize that the burden of proving the nearly 50-year-old case lies entirely with the plaintiffs. They have acknowledged that Cosby took Huth to the Playboy Mansion, as a photo from the visit shows, but say they believe she was not a minor when it happened.

The trial is one of the last cases Cosby, 85, faces after a Pennsylvania appeals court threw out his criminal sexual assault conviction and freed him from prison 11 months ago. Several other lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct were settled by his insurer against his will.

EMBED More News Videos

Here's a look back at some of the key events leading up to Cosby's conviction and release.



Cosby will not testify after the judge ruled that he could assert his Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination. And he has no plans to leave his Pennsylvania home to attend the trial, which is taking place at a small courthouse in Santa Monica. Cosby's representatives say glaucoma has left him blind and made travel too difficult.

The Associated Press does not normally name people who say they have been sexually abused, unless they come forward publicly, as Huth has.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvaniacaliforniatrialentertainmentsex abuseu.s. & worldbill cosby
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
BILL COSBY
Bill Cosby lawyers cry foul as civil sex assault trial looms
Cosby accuser files lawsuit against comedian
DA Steele defends decision to prosecute Cosby
Bill Cosby's accusers gather to protest overturned conviction
TOP STORIES
Lawsuit alleges security failures in murder at Jefferson Hospital
What we know about search for missing swimmer in Wildwood
Loud 'boom parties' angering residents in NJ, Philadelphia
Uvalde police forces no longer cooperating with investigation: Source
Residents at NJ high-rise want broken AC fixed: 'It's been like hell'
Temple remains on high alert due to increased violence near campus
Supreme Court order could affect Pennsylvania Senate count
Show More
How drinking coffee is linked to lower risk of death: Study
Police ID man found shot to death inside car in Pottstown
NJ beach replenishment continues due to late spring nor'easter
Woman dies after being hit by out-of-control car in South Jersey
Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas speaks out about backlash, future plans
More TOP STORIES News