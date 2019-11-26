bill cosby

Bill Cosby vows no remorse, expects to serve 10-year maximum

COLLEGEVILLE, Pennsylvania -- Bill Cosby says he's prepared to serve his 10-year maximum sentence for sexual assault rather than show remorse for a crime the comedian says he didn't commit.

Cosby is serving three to 10 years in a state prison near Philadelphia after a jury last year convicted him of sexually assaulting a Temple University employee in 2004.

The 82-year-old says the Pennsylvania parole board is "not going to hear me say that I have remorse." He thinks it's therefore unlikely he'll be released early.

He made the comments in a phone interview on Sunday with BlackPressUSA as he appeals his felony conviction and sex offender status.

Legal experts say sex offenders typically must show remorse to be considered for parole.

Cosby is best known for his 1980s-era sitcom, "The Cosby Show."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
montgomery countyentertainmentprisonbill cosby
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
BILL COSBY
Cosby's appeal to review handling of #MeToo case
Bill Cosby seeking new trial during August appeal hearing
Appeals court denies Bill Cosby's latest bid for bail
Judge rejects Bill Cosby's request for new trial
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
A.C. Moore to close all of its stores
Troubleshooters: Minister & businessman apparently hiding violent past
Woman dies after shooting in Lower Moreland Township; Suspect in custody
Man dead after being shot 15 times in Philadelphia: Police
Philadelphia's homeless treated to 5-star Thanksgiving feast
Police: Couple attacked with hammer before Berks County fire
Show More
Bicyclist seriously injured after accident involving SEPTA bus
Couple offers free photos for families battling cancer
Road closures ahead of 100th 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade
Police search for 3 teens after assault of McDonald's worker
Upper Darby police announce new interim superintendent
More TOP STORIES News