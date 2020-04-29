feel good

Montgomery County birthday parade honors 5-year-old who recently lost her father

HARLEYSVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- With social distancing and stay at home orders in place, celebrations have taken on a new look.

Elsa, Santa Claus and other characters were part of a parade on Wednesday for two girls in Harleysville, Montgomery County.

From presents to honking -- the celebration honored the Ziegler sisters. Brynn Ann Ziegler turned 5, and two days ago, Ashtyn Rae turned 2.

The girls lost their father on March 31. As the family recovers from the shock of the unexpected death, they wanted to make the day extra special for the girls.
