Philadelphia police are investigating what they are calling hate crime in the city's Queen Village neighborhood.Someone hung a black baby doll from a noose at the Weccacoe Square Playground near 4th and Catherine streets.On Thursday, a recreation worker discovered the doll hanging from a noose along a wire in the playground, which happens to sit above a historic cemetery for one of the largest black churches in Philadelphia.Police are calling this, in no uncertain terms, a hate crime.This is what a recreation worker found hanging above Weccacoe Square Playground in Queen Village this morning: a black baby doll hanging from what is clearly a noose tied to a wire."It's truly horrifying," said neighborhood resident Nikil Savil. "I am just deeply, deeply disturbed and depressed by this."Reaction was swift from city officials and police, with Police Commissioner Richard Ross coming to the scene to see the racist act for himself. He said without question this is a hate crime."Absolutely. I don't know how to define it as anything else," Commissioner Ross said. "Defies logic that in 2018 we still have people that think like that."Mayor Jim Kenney was also on the scene."It's disgusting, disgraceful and despicable and it has no place in this city, period," the mayor said. "You're a coward if you come out there in the middle of the night and do that - it's horrible."The playground sits above a historic burial ground for Mother Bethel AME Church - one of the largest black churches in Philadelphia. Recently, plans were announced to erect a proper memorial to those buried on this land."This is such a hateful act. This is not only the burial ground for Mother Bethel but right to my left is an active playground where children come and play," said Pastor Mark Kelly Tyler of Mother Bethel AME Church. "So children probably saw it before anyone else saw it."The city's commission on human relations says it's seen a dramatic uptick in hate crimes in Philadelphia since the 2016 election. This one, officials said, may be the worst."It sends this terrible and terrifying intimidating message to the African American community and others throughout this city," said Rue Landeau of the Human Relations Commission.There are cameras that belong to the neighborhood association. It's unclear if they captured anything. A technician has been on site working to pull the video. There is also graffiti that appeared overnight. It's unclear if that's connected.The Fraternal Order of Police is offering a $5,000 reward for information on the person responsible for hanging the doll. If you have information, contact police.-----