black friday

Black Friday 2020: From Walmart to Best Buy here are the deals for holiday shopping

The holidays are near and so are the best deals for a holly jolly Christmas.

Thanksgiving is Nov. 26, which is only a few weeks away, and so are the biggest sales like Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Like everything else, holiday shopping will be a little bit different this year because of the pandemic. Some stores have already started early with Black Friday specials, while other stores have released plans to meet pandemic holiday shopping needs.

SEE ALSO: Why you don't want to wait until the last minute to do holiday shopping this year

Whether you plan to do your holiday shopping in stores, online or both, this guide can help you form a battle plan while staying safe during the pandemic.

Happy shopping!

Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sales

Amazon
While Amazon doesn't have its Black Friday deals up, make sure you bookmark its page so you're ready to go when it's time.

Cyber Monday

Walmart

Walmart already has some of its Black Friday specials up online. For customers who will be shopping in-person on Nov. 28, you can expect it to be different, as Walmart will be limiting the number of customers in the stores to help prevent spread of COVID-19.

Cyber Monday | Find a store

Target

Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store

Best Buy

Best Buy is also making changes in how people shop this holiday season. Like Walmart, to comply with CDC requirements, it will limit the amount of customers in stores.

Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store

Macy's

Macy's is giving shoppers a sneak peek at its Black Friday offers before most of its specials go online Nov. 16.

Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store

Verizon

Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store

Kohl's

Starting Nov. 21, customers can shop Kohl's Black Friday deals in-store and online, but it has a sneak peek of what will be up for grabs. For a safer and easier shopping experience during Black Friday, Kohl's is offering contactless drive-up and in-store pick-up.

Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store

GameStop

GameStop's Black Friday early deals start Nov. 25.

Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store

eBay

Black Friday | Cyber Monday

Costco
Cyber Monday | Find a store

AT&T
Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store

T-Mobile
Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store

Dick's Sporting Goods
Cyber Monday | Find a store

Home Depot
Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store

Lowe's
Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store

Big Lots

Big Lots is giving customers a sneak peek at what will be available for Black Friday.

Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store

Newegg

Black Friday

Barnes & Noble

Barnes & Noble has 50% off select books ahead of its Black Friday specials.

Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store

DSW
Cyber Monday | Find a store

JCPenney
Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store

Zales
The popular jewelry store is starting its Black Friday sale early, with 25% off everything.

Black Friday | Find a store
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppinghanukkahholidaybusinesscyber mondaychristmasgift ideasretailblack fridaysales
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
What stores are open, closed on Thanksgiving?
8 things you can do instead of shopping on Black Friday
BLACK FRIDAY
What will Black Friday look like this year?
Facebook starts campaign to support Black-owned small businesses
LIST: Several local malls to be closed on Thanksgiving
Black Friday 2020: Get ready for changes this year
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID resurgence causing issues at 911 call center
LIVE: Montco schools might go all-virtual
New COVID-19 restrictions begin in NJ today
Few legal wins so far as Trump team hunts for proof of fraud
As COVID cases rise, no need to stockpile supplies: Expert
Atlantic City's pipe dream: 3-5 year exclusive on pot sales
Biden moves forward without help from Trump's intel team
Show More
1K Philadelphia nurses may be on the verge of going on strike
Philly-area students should go virtual starting next week, CHOP PolicyLab says
AccuWeather: Morning Rain, Drier But Cooler This Afternoon
709,000 seek US jobless aid as pandemic escalates
Family mourning loss of Philadelphia Tuskegee Airman
More TOP STORIES News