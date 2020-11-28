2 dead in Sacramento Black Friday mall shooting; Manhunt underway

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- A shooting at a Sacramento mall Friday killed two people and police were looking for the attacker, authorities said.

Shots were reported shortly after 6 p.m. at Arden Fair Mall, police spokesman Karl Chan said.

One person was found dead at the mall and another was found at a bank outside of the mall and was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, fire officials told KPIX-TV. Police confirmed Saturday that the second victim had died.

The crowded mall was evacuated in the midst of Black Friday, one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

Police later said the suspect had fled.

"We can confirm at this point that this does appear to be an isolated incident and not the result of an active shooter," Chan said at a news conference.

Other details of the shooting weren't immediately released but Chan urged people who may have witnessed the shooting to come forward and said the mall's security camera footage will be examined by homicide detectives.

"We do know that the mall does have a pretty robust surveillance footage," he said.

Gun assaults and homicides have surged in the California capitol, as well as in Los Angeles and other cities. About 40 homicides have been reported this year.

"We are deeply concerned by the increase in gun violence in Sacramento and other cities during the pandemic, and have supported increasing our efforts to reach young people at risk," Mayor Darrell Steinberg tweeted. "A gun is never the answer."
