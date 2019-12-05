u.s. & world

Black Hawk helicopter missing after takeoff in Minnesota

A U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter land during the combined Lithuanian and U.S. training exercise west of the capital Vilnius Lithuania, Tuesday, July 7, 2015. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis, File)

ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- The Minnesota National Guard says a Black Hawk helicopter with three people aboard is missing after taking off in central Minnesota.

Guard Master Sgt. Blair Heusdens says the Guard lost contact with the helicopter shortly after it took off from St. Cloud on Thursday afternoon.

Heusdens says the Guard is "working to figure it out."

Gov. Tim Walz canceled a tree-lighting ceremony, and a spokesman said he was in contact with the Guard and monitoring developments from the Capitol. Walz served in the Army National Guard before eventually becoming a schoolteacher and coach.

The St. Cloud Times reports the Minnesota State Patrol was called to bring in a helicopter to help with the search.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
minnesotanational guardhelicopteru.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Pelosi announces House drafting articles of impeachment
Kindergartener invites entire class to his adoption hearing
Shocked? Electric eel powers aquarium's Christmas lights
History of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bear spotted running through backyards of Wilmington neighborhood
Suspect punched Walmart employee for 'looking at him': Vineland police
Liquor-filled candy seized in police raid at Somerton market
Philadelphia Boys Choir & Chorale sing 'Joy to the World' at City Hall
4 injured in Elsmere crash
Carli Lloyd discusses women in sports industry during 1-on-1 interview
Show More
Comcast executive David L. Cohen to step down from operations
House Speaker Pelosi rebukes reporter: 'Don't mess with me'
Burglar steals $2K laptop from Mount Airy home
Teddy bear drive honors Berks County siblings allegedly murdered by mother
Philadelphia's top cop looking to reduce gun violence against children
More TOP STORIES News