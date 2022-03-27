localish

Family turns stoop into stage for Black history

By DERIK WALLER
EMBED <>More Videos

Family turns stoop into stage for Black history

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT -- Miles from the Broadway theaters, on a stoop in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, one family is putting on a show that's all their own.

The vignettes showcase America's most famous civil rights icons. The showcase has been going on for 10 years, but the pandemic forced the Flowers family to take the show outside.

That's where founder Aaronda Flowers reprised her role as Harriet Tubman.

"I enjoy playing the character of Harriet Tubman for her endurance, what she had to endure to actually pull Black people through," Flowers said.

On folding chairs out on the sidewalk, neighbors learn about Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall.

There's also abolitionist and women's rights activist Sojourner Truth and Emmett Till. He's the 14-year-old Mississippi child lynched in 1955 after he was falsely accused of whistling at a white woman.

"It's important to inform our community of our history so that no one will be forgotten," organizer Zahne Flowers said.

"Our Black American heroes, who fought for change, who fought for justice," an actor said in the performance.

Now, they fight to remember.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
black historyfamilywabcblack history monthcivil rightstheaterlocalish
LOCALISH
Family turns stoop into stage for Black history
Meet the O.G. of Italian eateries
Visit the first women-led food hall in the country
Glam Lab: Roll out the red carpet for Hollywood waves
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Blustery And Chilly
Family identifies 9-year-old fatally shot in Trenton, NJ
Villanova to 7th Final Four, beats Houston 50-44 in South
Officials: Suspect identified, charged after fatal road rage shooting
Police: Woman seriously injured after assault, carjacking in Philly
Biden on Russia's Putin: 'This man cannot remain in power'
NJ fire company makes history after all female crew on shift
Show More
Suspect in custody after Nevada teen kidnapped in own car, police say
Juvenile suspects identified following attack on Buddy the cat
Manhunt underway after toddler shot outside New York day care
Family members ID teen gravely injured after shooting in Wissinoming
Group turns sarees into sportswear for first-ever "Saree Run"
More TOP STORIES News