10-year-old girl receives social media shout-out from 'Abbott Elementary' star Sheryl Lee Ralph

The 10-year-old said that she wrote an autobiography on Ralph, made a trifold poster, and handmade her an Emmy.

SUSQUEHANNA TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- What started as a project for Black History Month turned into a special shout out on social media from Philadelphia's favorite dream girl, Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Ralph is a prominent actress who plays kindergarten teacher Barbara Howard on ABC's hit show 'Abbott Elementary.'

Inspired by Ralph for what she does on and off camera, fifth-grader Emily Flemming from Thomas W. Holtzman Jr. Elementary School near Harrisburg made Ralph the subject of her school project.

But she said making the grade on her project wasn't even the best part.

"My mom woke me up and said, 'She tweeted you,' and I'm like, what? And she's like, 'Sheryl Lee Ralph tweeted you!' And I'm like, 'YAY!' Because I was trying to process all of this stuff in my head," said Flemming.

The Tweet, which has received tens of thousands of likes, praises Flemming for even "taking the time to create an Emmy and dress like me!"

Flemming's mom, Lisa, is the deputy director for Pennsylvania's Senate Democratic appropriations committee in Harrisburg. Ralph's husband, State Senator Vincent Hughes, chairs the committee.

Flemming has never met Ralph but was able to reach out before her presentation to fact-check her report.

"Emily picked her all on her own, and I thought 'ok, well, if we have a question, we can at least ask Senator Hughes,'" said Lisa Flemming. "When we started this week, this is not how we expected to be ending it."

Flemming, who also has type 1 diabetes, said Ralph's activism is also an inspiration.