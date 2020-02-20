Community & Events

Rapper Chill Moody pays tribute to black icons with 'Dear Philadelphia'

6abc is profiling and highlighting the accomplishments of notable African Americans throughout Black History Month.

As part of our celebration of black culture, we asked local rapper Chill Moody to craft an original spoken word piece paying homage to local icons. His poem, "Dear Philadelphia", recognizes entertainer Will Smith, musicians The Roots, radio personality Dyana Williams and several other remarkable black Philadelphians.

Make sure to follow Moody on Facebook and on Instagram (@ChillMoody).

His music is available on Spotify and YouTube.

Check out more Black History Month content and stories on inspirational African Americans at 6abc Black History Month and the Visions 2020 homepage.

And watch Visions 2020: 6abc Celebrates Black History Month, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. on 6abc.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventswest philadelphiablack history monthvisions
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduation ceremonies beginning July 6
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News