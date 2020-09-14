Man struck, killed by box truck on Black Horse Pike in Gloucester Township, New Jersey

GLOUCESTER TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Officials said a man was struck and killed by a box truck on Black Horse Pike in Gloucester Township, New Jersey early Monday.It happened around 12:40 a.m. on the 1500 block of North Black Horse Pike.Police said the truck was traveling northbound in the area of Hilltop Avenue when it struck the man. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the driver of the truck remained on scene.Black Horse Pike was closed between Oak Avenue and Landing Road for several hours during the investigation.The name of the pedestrian is being withheld at this time pending notification to the next of kin.The investigation is being conducted by the Gloucester Township Police Serious Crash Investigation Team.If anyone witnessed the crash or has any related information you are asked to contact the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-228-4500.