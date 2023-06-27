Black Music Month: Voices unite to preserve Philadelphia gospel legacy

Willinda Luff and dozens more talented individuals joined to create Philly Remembers, a nonprofit group of gospel singers, musicians and composers from across Delaware Valley.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- June is Black Music Month, a time when there are often celebrations of genres like soul and hip hop.

But some would argue that they all originated from gospel music. And one group in Philadelphia aims to share that history.

On a Tuesday morning, members of that group gathered to practice. Their big voices boomed from inside the small church in Mount Airy.

"It's enough to blow the roof off the building," laughed singer and pianist Willinda Luff when speaking of the sound when the full Philly Remembers Choir is assembled.

Mount Airy United Fellowship Church is a rehearsal space for the choir of many voices.

"Their voices are tremendous and they have been anointed to sing," said Luff who is known as a local gospel music legend and began singing when she was just a child.

"Philadelphia is considered a Mecca in gospel music," said Frederick L. Bowers IV who is also part of Philly Remembers.

The group was formed seven years ago to preserve the legacy of local gospel music.

Rev. Joe Williams Jr., pastor and founder of Mount Airy United Fellowship church, is part of that legacy.

"This is the world-famous Dixie Hummingbirds," he said while looking at a sepia-toned portrait of the legendary gospel group. "And after 70 years, I'm the last one living."

Williams remembers the days when gospel music was heard far and wide.

Luff remembers those days, too.

"Many of the younger musicians have no idea of the road we've traveled," she said.

That road has roots in Negro spirituals during times of slavery.

"They used to send messages through song," Luff said.

It gave way to gospel, which inspired even more music.

"If you dig deep enough to the foundation, the chord structure, everything, is gospel," said Williams.

Their mission now is to share that history.

"The Greeks say, 'If it's not written down, it never happened,'" said Williams.

"We are looking to get it into museums. Even within our education system," said Bowers.

The hope is to work with universities and even do a documentary so that gospel music won't be forgotten.

"To share and encourage one another to pass on the legacy," said Bowers.

The choir hopes that an upcoming benefit concert will help them achieve their goals of a documentary.

The concert will be held Saturday, September 23 at 4 p.m. at Triumph Baptist Church (1648 W. Hunting Park Ave - Philadelphia).