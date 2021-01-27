WATCH
LIVE
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Investigation
Troubleshooters
Consumer
Healthcheck
Links from Action News
Art of Aging
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Localish
Sports
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Help With An Antenna
shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
Inside Story
Philly Proud
Visions
Overheard at Tredici
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Black-owned 'LesbiVeggies' café to serve healthy eating with side of inclusivity
WPVI
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly controller finds failed planning, leadership in Floyd protest response
Apple urging iPhone users to update operating systems
Philly schools announce plans for students' return
Do You Need to Double-Mask? Experts Weigh In
Additional vaccine doses on the way as local need increases
US terror alert warns of politically motivated violence
US 'actively looking' at requiring COVID tests before flights
Show More
Black-owned 'LesbiVeggies' café to serve healthy eating with side of inclusivity
Great-grandmother, 101, receives vaccine with 79-year-old daughter
Boy, 12, facing charges in sister's accidental shooting death
NBA Hall of Famer's daughter jumps into action after brewery blast
Coat and book giveaway helps hundreds of Philadelphia students
More TOP STORIES News