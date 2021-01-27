Black-owned 'LesbiVeggies' café to serve healthy eating with side of inclusivity

Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly controller finds failed planning, leadership in Floyd protest response
Apple urging iPhone users to update operating systems
Philly schools announce plans for students' return
Do You Need to Double-Mask? Experts Weigh In
Additional vaccine doses on the way as local need increases
US terror alert warns of politically motivated violence
US 'actively looking' at requiring COVID tests before flights
Show More
Black-owned 'LesbiVeggies' café to serve healthy eating with side of inclusivity
Great-grandmother, 101, receives vaccine with 79-year-old daughter
Boy, 12, facing charges in sister's accidental shooting death
NBA Hall of Famer's daughter jumps into action after brewery blast
Coat and book giveaway helps hundreds of Philadelphia students
More TOP STORIES News