Blessings for the homeless under Kensington Bridges

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WPVI) -- Every year, Julie Buckner and her fellow volunteers distribute "Blessing Bags" to those experiencing homelessness and drug abuse in our area. Today, they handed out 270 bags full of food, socks, personal care products, and uplifting messages under Kensington Bridges.Julie started the non-profit five years ago after a random act of kindness showed her how rewarding it is to give back. Since then, many have reached out to her and donated goods through the use of social media. You can learn more about the initiative and how to donate by contacting julie.blessingbags@gmail.com.Each bag is sure to contain "inspiration," as Julie calls it. She includes hand-written notes and positive books so that recipients know they are loved. 6abc tagged along with her to see how Blessing Bags is helping this community one blessing at a time!