Bloody woman in store may be linked to stabbing incident in North Carolina

ORANGE COUNTY, North Carolina (WPVI) -- Authorities in North Carolina are investigating a stabbing incident that left several people injured.

The attack, which sent at least three people to the hospital, happened Tuesday evening in Wake Forest.

Orange County deputies are looking into a possible connection to a woman who walked into a nearby store that same night covered in blood.

According to a witness, the woman said she'd been stabbed.

However, deputies determined she wasn't injured and that the blood she was covered in wasn't hers.

The investigation is ongoing in both Wake and Orange counties.

Police do not believe the stabbings were a random act.
