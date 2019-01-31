Blowtorch used to thaw frozen hydrants during Camden fire

CAMDEN (WPVI) --
Firefighters battled brutal cold temperatures and frozen fire hydrants while trying to get a handle of a stubborn blaze in Camden, New Jersey.

The fire started around 1:45 a.m. Thursday on the 400 block of Chestnut Street.

Officials say it was a vacant property with holes in the floors and ceilings.

They initially thought someone was trapped inside. While it turned out not to be the case, fire officials believe someone had been inside trying to stay warm.

After getting the fire under control, the firefighters attempted to wrap up multiple times only to find hotspots pop up within the home.

Officials say four fire hydrants at the scene were completely frozen. So crews had to use a propane tank and blowtorch to thaw out the hydrants.

Dousing the flames with water led to icicles forming on the power lines.

No injuries have been reported.
