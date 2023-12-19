Bezos-founded Blue Origin to make rocket launch attempt Tuesday

Blue Origin is set to test launch a rocket on Tuesday after scrubbing a launch on Monday.

Another launch attempt is planned for late Tuesday morning of an unmanned Blue Origin rocket.

Monday's launch was scrubbed just 20 minutes before takeoff because of what they called a "ground system issue."

The only thing on board Tuesday's test launch will be some small research projects and a bunch of postcards.

Founder Jeff Bezos says they want to be sure the rocket is as safe as possible before it transports paying customers to space.

Back in May, Blue Origin announced they would be part of NASA's lunar lander program, competing against Elon Musk's SpaceX to develop spacecraft intended to ferry astronauts to the moon's surface.

From the outset of the Human Landing System program, Blue Origin and SpaceX gave NASA two wildly different proposals for getting boots on the moon.

While SpaceX plans to use Starship, a gargantuan rocket and spacecraft system designed to function on its own, Blue Origin had a more straightforward plan to develop alunar lander- similar to those used for the Apollo missions. Blue Origin's lunar lander would ride as a payload on a separate rocket, while SpaceX's Starship is its own self-contained system.

Functionally, however, Blue Moon would take on the same role as the spacecraft portion of SpaceX's Starship.

For Artemis III, Starship would launch to the moon empty. It would rendezvous with NASA's Orion crew capsule, which aims to carry astronauts to lunar orbit. After the astronauts transfer vehicles, Starship would handle the work of touching down on the moon's surface, allowing astronauts to explore and then returning them to Orion in lunar orbit.

For Artemis IV, Starship would also dock with Gateway, a planned space station intended to orbit around the moon.

Both companies will be required to complete pathfinder missions - or test flights - before they can conduct such landings.

