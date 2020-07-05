WATCH
VIDEOS
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Investigation
Troubleshooters
Consumer
Healthcheck
Links from Action News
Art of Aging
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Localish
Sports
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Help With An Antenna
shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
Inside Story
Philly Proud
Visions
Overheard at Tredici
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Blueberry, flower picking at Shady Brook Farm is a social-distance activity for the whole family
WPVI
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Portion of 676 shut down as protesters march on highway
6-year-old boy has died, shot in the left side of chest: Police
2 males shot, leaving 1 dead: Police
37-year-old woman dead, shot 12 times in the torso: Police
4 wounded in 2 shootings in Philly overnight
Fire damages multiple homes in Parkside
AccuWeather: Hot And Humid
Show More
4th of July fuels worries about skyrocketing COVID-19 cases
Seattle hit and run leaves 1 protester dead, another critical
Protesters demand justice for missing soldier Vanessa Guillen
Columbus statue in Baltimore removed by protesters
2 dead, 8 hurt in South Carolina nightclub shooting
More TOP STORIES News