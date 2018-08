EMBED >More News Videos Chopper 6: Boat fire on Delaware River in Tacony section of Philadelpha on August 13, 2018.

Authorities are looking into a cause after flames engulfed a 30-foot boat on the Delaware River.Chopper 6 was over the burning boat which was docked in Philadelphia's Tacony section.Philadelphia marine units responded around 11:30 p.m. Monday.Heavy flames could be seen from both sides of the shore.No injuries were reported.------