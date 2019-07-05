Bodies of man and woman pulled from Delaware River, child found alone in car

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The bodies of a man and woman were discovered in the Delaware River on Thursday morning and their child was found alone in a car near the scene, Philadelphia police confirm to Action News.

It was just before 6 a.m. Thursday when the woman's body was removed from the Delaware River near the 700 block of Columbus Boulevard.

The body of a man, believed to be in his 30s, was later found in the same area of the river.

As detectives were looking over the scene they noticed a Nissan SUV with its back hatch open and a pink child's bike inside.

Also inside the vehicle they found a 5-year-old girl.

Police have confirmed it was her parents who were found dead.

At first police reported the two were married but their family paints a different picture. The brother of the woman came to the scene and said his sister and the father of her child were not married.

The brother says the two had a rocky relationship. In fact, he says there were numerous documented incidents of domestic violence.

He identified his sister as Anjania Patterson. He also says the father of her child was Tim Siler.

The brother also adds that the two enjoyed coming to the water. But he says he has no idea why they would be there so early in the morning.

At this point in the investigation police say it's too early to tell what transpired.

The little girl was taken to Children's Hospital to be examined and is now with family members.
