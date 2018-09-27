Body believed to be missing 6-year-old Maddox Ritch found in North Carolina

EMBED </>More Videos

Days after a boy went missing at a park, police are pleading for information about the moments before the boy's disappearance.

GASTONIA, North Carolina (WPVI) --
A body believed to be missing 6-year-old Maddox Ritch has been found in North Carolina.

Authorities say the body was discovered at approximately 1 p.m. Thursday off Marietta Street/Old Dallas Highway in Gastonia.

Ritch's parents have been notified of the discovery by law enforcement. Identification of the body will be done by the Medical Examiner's Office.

EMBED More News Videos

Maddox Ritch, a 6-year-old with special needs, has been missing since Sept. 22. His father Ian spoke to ''Good Morning America'' about his guilt and the day his son went missing.



A news conference about the ongoing search for Maddox will be held at 4 p.m.

The boy, who has autism and is non-verbal, disappeared around 1:30 p.m. Saturday after going to Rankin Lake Park with his father and another adult.

The father told police that the boy ran off, and when they started running after him, they lost sight of him.

A 911 caller said the boy had disappeared about an hour before he called.

"We searched everywhere," he said.

He also told dispatchers that the parents were at the park looking for the boy.



-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing boymissing children911 callu.s. & worldNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Kavanaugh-Ford hearing
Child rape suspect spotted in New Castle County, Delaware
2 Philly police officers accused of falsifying info during a traffic stop
Here's what each of Brett Kavanaugh's accusers says
Police: Mother of 2 shot and killed by man she knew
Teen injured when bullets strike North Philadelphia home
FBI: Hackers targeting paychecks, direct deposit
Police: Driver slashes man's neck during traffic dispute
Show More
Sword-swinging hotel guest slashes bride, authorities say
Man wounded in Upper Darby drive-by shooting
Prosecutors: Fake N.J. dentist botches teen's braces at wife's practice
SEPTA bus and car collide in Montco, 5 injured
DA: Rampage suspect took own life, son tried to warn grandparents
More News