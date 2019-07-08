Body found at Port Richmond construction site

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a dead body was found at a construction site.

A passerby contacted authorities after making the discovery near Bath and Schiller streets in the Port Richmond section.

Though the person was found around noon Monday, it's unclear how long the remains had been there.

Police have not revealed much about the incident, only saying the person was found under a pile of construction debris.

The incident is still under investigation.
