Body found, father and son missing after house explosion in Northampton Co.

Body found, father and son missing after house explosion in Northampton County. Watch the report from Katie Katro on Action News at 4 p.m. on January 21, 2019.

LEHIGH TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Witnesses reported hearing an explosion before a house fire that left one person dead in Lehigh Township, Northampton County.

The fire was reported around 12:45 a.m. on the 1100 block of Blue Mountain Drive.

Fire crews say calls came in saying there was some type of explosion prior to their arrival.

Crews and tankers from multiple departments and counties were brought in to help fight the fire.

A father and son who live in the home were last known to have been home at around 9:30 Sunday night.

Officials have not identified the body found, but Lehigh Township Police say a 36-year-old man and his 10-year-old son are unaccounted for.

The resident's car was found parked behind the home.

Investigators plan to continue their investigation on Tuesday.

