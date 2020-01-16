Body found in duffel bag, stabbing death of Philadelphia foster mom possibly connected

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The stabbing death of a Philadelphia foster mom and a death investigation into the discovery of a body found in a duffel bag may be connected.It was just after 1 a.m. Wednesday when Renée Gilyard's family went searching for her at her home on the 300 block of Mechanic Street. The 64-year-old mother of a police officer and foster mom couldn't be reached.She was found murdered in her bathtub with stab and defensive wounds. Her purse was dumped out and her SUV was gone. So was her 17-year-old foster son."We believe that he was quite possibly the last person to see Miss Gilyard alive," said Captain of Homicide Jason Smith.Just after 11 a.m., that SUV was recovered by police as it smashed into a truck and caught fire on the 4300 block of Sansom Street.Inside the SUV were four teens, including Gilyard's foster son, placed in her care just three days earlier."I would classify him as a person of interest," said SmithAt a press conference, police connected that teen with two others who had been reported missing in the last few weeks.The first, Jimmy Mao, whose family had been receiving ransom texts since his disappearance from a foster home on December 29.Sources tell Action News the teen in for questioning in the death of Gilyard, once lived in the same foster home as Mao at one point.Another teen, 17-year-old Jacob Merritt-Richburg is also missing. We spoke to his mother who last saw him Monday. He had a new cellphone and he couldn't explain where he got it. She's asking her son, to turn himself in, or come home."Go to them. Tell the truth. When you tell the truth you won't be stuck with nothing. Tell the whole truth," said Gloria Richburg.By 5 p.m. police converged on the corner of 5800 block of Angora Terrace. They were led there by a tip.That block was the place Jimmy Mao was last seen living with his foster family.In a back alley, investigators uncovered a body inside of a duffel bag with blunt force trauma to the head. The man is described as an Asian teen with tattoos."Police believe they know who the body is based on tattoos, but at this time it has not been positively identified," said Cheif Inspector Scott Small.Jimmy Mao's sister spoke with investigators at police headquarters Wednesday night. She says her family was asked to go to the medical examiner's office in the morning.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.