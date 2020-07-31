Body of elderly person found in Brandywine Creek, Wilmington police say

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police in Wilmington, Delaware are investigating after discovering the body of an elderly person in the Brandywine Creek on Thursday night.

Officers made the discovery at 7 p.m. near the Washington Street Bridge.

There is no immediate word on the gender of the victim or how long the person had been in the word.

A medical examiner will determine the manner and cause of death.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
