death investigation

Body found inside burning car at auto dealership in Cherry Hill, New Jersey

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A death investigation is underway in Camden County, New Jersey after a body was found inside a charred vehicle on Thursday night.

The discovery was made at an auto dealership off Rt. 70 at 9:20 p.m. in Cherry Hill.

According to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office, a person was found dead inside a vehicle after the car went up in flames.

Investigators are working to determine the identity of the person and the events that led up to their death.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the police.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
