U.S. & WORLD

Body found in cooler at Atlanta Braves' stadium before game

SunTrust Park is viewed before a baseball game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Atlanta Braves on Saturday, June 24, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

ATLANTA --
The body of a third-party contractor was found inside a walk-in beer cooler at SunTrust Park before the Atlanta Braves' game against the Cincinnati Reds, authorities say.

The body was found around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday by a worker from the same company. Cobb County police spokeswoman Sarah O'Hara tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitution she could not say if foul play is suspected because the investigation is ongoing.

Cobb County police say in a statement that officers responded to a "call of a deceased person located at SunTrust Park."

The Braves declined comment, referring reporters to the statement from Cobb County police.

O'Hara tells the newspaper the identity of the person would not be released until the family is notified. She says the Braves are assisting in the investigation.

The discovery came just hours before the baseball game, which went on as scheduled.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldbody foundAtlanta Braves
U.S. & WORLD
Facebook removes 652 accounts linked to Russia, Iran
What Cohen's plea, Manafort's verdict mean for Trump
Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen pleads guilty in hush-money scheme
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Arkansas mom dies in crash, toddler and infant sons survive for 3 days
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Administration looking into fatal police-involved shooting
Lawncrest church damaged by fire
Bensalem details school safety plans ahead of upcoming academic year
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Colorado man told of murder charges as wife's father sobs
2 more suspects arrested in shooting of Camden detectives
Allentown priest accused of groping teen, sending nude pics
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy Today, Isolated Downpours Tonight
Show More
Man charged with groping 2 teens in Target store
Mother reacts after son, 15, shot by 14-year-old in West Philly
Arkansas mom dies in crash, toddler and infant sons survive for 3 days
Witness: Drug overdose may have caused crash in Wilmington
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
More News