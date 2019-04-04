Body found in Delaware Canal in Bucks County

UPPER MAKEFIELD, Pa. (WPVI) -- Police in Upper Makefield, Bucks County have identified the body found in the Delaware Canal, adjacent to the Delaware River.
Chopper 6 was over the scene in the area of Taylorsville Road just after 11 a.m. Thursday.
Police and firefighters were responding to reports of a missing fisherman.
They soon found the body of 73-year-old Leland Smeltz of Langhorne.
Investigators believe he suffered some kind of medical event before falling into the water around 10:30 a.m.
His death does not appear to be suspicious, police said.
The coroner's office is investigating the cause of death.
