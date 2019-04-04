Body found in Delaware Canal in Bucks County

UPPER MAKEFIELD, Pa. (WPVI) -- Police in Upper Makefield, Bucks County have identified the body found in the Delaware Canal, adjacent to the Delaware River.

Chopper 6 was over the scene in the area of Taylorsville Road just after 11 a.m. Thursday.

Police and firefighters were responding to reports of a missing fisherman.

They soon found the body of 73-year-old Leland Smeltz of Langhorne.

Investigators believe he suffered some kind of medical event before falling into the water around 10:30 a.m.

His death does not appear to be suspicious, police said.

The coroner's office is investigating the cause of death.
