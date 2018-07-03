LAWRENCE TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --State police confirm there is an active investigation in Lawrence Township, Cumberland County.
Troopers said the body of a woman was found at the edge of a farm field near Lummistown and Cedarville-Millville Roads on Monday.
Officials said they first were called out to the scene around 8:30 a.m. Monday morning
Chopper 6 was overhead as a crime scene investigators placed protective coverings on their feet.
On Tuesday afternoon, Investigators said they are still attempting to piece together exactly what happened.
