Body found in Roxborough lot believed to be homeless man known to residents

Body found in Roxborough: Christie Ileto reports on Action News at 11 p.m., October 7, 2018

ROXBOROUGH (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are investigating the discovery of a body in the city's Roxborough section.

Police said the body of a man was discovered by a passerby just after 12:30 p.m. Sunday in a vacant lot off of the 7300 block of Ridge Avenue.

A source tells Action News the badly decomposed body was found with multiple stab wounds.

The discovery was made in the area where residents said a man known as Eni lived.
John DeGuio said his friend Eni was homeless and lived in a tent.

"We called him Eni. He was a little guy," said John DeGuio. "He was a good guy. I don't know how this happened."

Many residents took to Facebook and online neighborhood forums to ask about the friendly man who lived in the tent. Eni, as neighbors called him, was known to walk up and down Ridge Avenue.'

Mary Zimmerman last saw him a couple of days ago.

"I saw him and I asked him, 'Can I help you with any food?' and he said he was OK," she said.

By late Sunday evening, residents began leaving flowers around his make-shift home.

"I wanted to pay my respects to Eni. As long as I knew him this was his spot. Everybody knew he lived here," James Dougherty said.

Police said a cause and manner of death will be determined Monday.
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
