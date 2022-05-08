body found

Authorities investigate after body found in Olney

Detectives are on scene, working to figure out if this is a case of foul play.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A body has been found in Philadelphia's Olney section.

The discovery was made along the Tacony Creek, at Tabor and Bingham streets just after 8 a.m. on Sunday.

