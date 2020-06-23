Body found in Philly trash bag could be missing Haverford Township woman: Police

PHILDELPHIA (WPVI) -- A body found in a trash bag in Philadelphia may be a missing Haverford Township, Pennsylvania woman.The discovery was made on the 5700 block of Musgrave Street around 6 p.m. Tuesday night."14th district police were notified by Haverford Township police that the remains of a human body were found in a vacant lot under a train trestle in the 5700 block of Musgrave Street," said Chief Inspector Scott Small with the Philadelphia Police Department.Police tell Action News that the woman, roughly 25 years old, was found dead in a trash bag in the city's East Germantown section.According to Small, Haverford Township police were investigating the disappearance of a woman over the past month and were led to the body in Philadelphia after receiving a tip."Right now inside the trash bag are unidentified human remains. We're not sure if it's a male or a female at this point. We know it's a human body. The body has been deceased for some time," Small said.Police believe the woman may have been killed in Upper Darby and the body was later dumped in Philadelphia.There was no immediate word on the woman's identity or her exact cause of death.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.