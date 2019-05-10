Man's body found in plastic storage bin in Frankford, 2 brothers questioned

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5293855" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Body found in plastic storage bin in Frankford. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on May 10, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a plastic storage container Thursday night in the city's Frankford section.Police Commissioner Richard Ross told Action News that two brothers are being questioned in connection to the case.One of the brothers, age 28, is in the hospital, but police would not elaborate on his injuries.The other brother, age 25, was being questioned by police around 6:30 a.m. Friday.According to police, family and friends grew concerned and reached out to authorities after the man hadn't been heard from for three days.Police went to the home on the 600 block of Fillmore Street and saw some things that made them suspicious, including blood on the doors.They returned to the home with a search warrant and found the large, plastic bin with the man's body inside.Police said the man was known to frequent the home.The man's identity has not been released.The medical examiner will determine a cause of death. The police commissioner said, given their experience, that foul play is involved.