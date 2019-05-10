Man's body found in large storage bin in Frankford, police search for 20-year-old

Body found in plastic storage bin in Frankford. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on May 10, 2019.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a large storage container Thursday night in the city's Frankford section.

Police are searching for the victim's acquaintance.

Family and friends grew concerned and reached out to police after he wasn't heard from for three days.

The body of the 70-year-old man was found in a home on the 1600 block of Fillmore Street. Loved ones said the man frequented the home.

Detectives are interviewing the people who live in the home.

They are also trying to track down a 20-year-old acquaintance of the victim.

The man's identity has not been released.

The medical examiner will determine a cause of death.
