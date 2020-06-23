Body found in Philly trash bag most likely missing Haverford Township woman: Police

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6263795" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Body found in vacant lot in Philadelphia believed to be missing woman from Delco

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A body found in a trash bag in Philadelphia might be a missing Haverford Township, Pennsylvania woman.The discovery was made on the 5700 block of Musgrave Street around 6 p.m. Tuesday."14th district police were notified by Haverford Township police that the remains of a human body were found in a vacant lot under a train trestle in the 5700 block of Musgrave Street," said Chief Inspector Scott Small with the Philadelphia Police Department.Police tell Action News that the body of a woman, roughly 25 years old, was found in a trash bag in the city's East Germantown section.According to Small, Haverford Township police were investigating the disappearance of 25-year-old Sabrina Dubose over the past month and were led to the body in Philadelphia after receiving a tip.Earlier, police brought in a 'casual acquaintance' of Dubose for questioning, but they were not satisfied with the results. The suspect was brought in again Tuesday, when police say he led officers to the area where the remains were located."The suspect led them to the area when the body may have been, which is around the suspect's mother's house in the same neighborhood. At that point they discovered the body wrapped in plastic," said Haverford Township Police Chief John Viola.Investigators said they believe the remains have been moved several times before they were located."Our detectives did speak to the mother of the victim and explained to her that a body was found and we're confident that it is the missing girl," said Viola.Based on the suspect's confession, Police believe that the victim met the acquaintance on the El train and was harmed least two weeks ago.Charges are expected to be filed later today or Thursday.