Police identify body found in trash can in Olney

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia police have identified the human remains found in a trash bin in Olney on Tuesday.

Police said the body is that of Darius Cheeseboro, 22, of East Albanus Street.

Officers were led to the scene after a teen told school officials about a body in a trash can at 6th and Rockland streets.

"We were notified by an official from a school that there was a child reporting that sometime around the Christmas break, or slightly after Christmas, she was aware of a homicide that occurred," said Acting Police Commissioner Christine Coulter. "I'm sure she has the information as to who was with her at the time. Apparently she was a witness to the homicide."

Police are still investigating the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiatrashhomicide investigationhomicidebody found
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Del. lifts ban on short-term rentals; allows for larger outdoor gatherings
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Show More
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
More TOP STORIES News