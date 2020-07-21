Woman's body found in trunk of vehicle in West Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway after Philadelphia police say a body was found in the trunk of a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon.

The discovery was made around 2:20 p.m. on the 5000 block of Merion Avenue.

Police confirm the body of a female was found in the trunk of a silver Dodge Charger, but officials could not provide any further details on the age or race of the victim at this time.

No weapon was found at the scene.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
