ROXBOROUGH (WPVI) --Philadelphia police are investigating the discovery of a body in the city's Roxborough section.
Police said the body of a man was discovered by a passerby just after 12:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon in a vacant lot off of the 7300 block of Ridge Avenue.
Sources tell Action News the man appears to be homeless and was living in a tent at that location.
Officials said the body is badly decomposed and a preliminary investigation leads them to believe it was a homicide by stabbing.
Police said cause and manner of death will be determined Monday.
***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***
