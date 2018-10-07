BODY FOUND

Body found in vacant lot off Ridge Avenue in Roxborough

ROXBOROUGH (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are investigating the discovery of a body in the city's Roxborough section.

Police said the body of a man was discovered by a passerby just after 12:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon in a vacant lot off of the 7300 block of Ridge Avenue.

Sources tell Action News the man appears to be homeless and was living in a tent at that location.

Officials said the body is badly decomposed and a preliminary investigation leads them to believe it was a homicide by stabbing.

Police said cause and manner of death will be determined Monday.

