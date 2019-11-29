body found

Body found in in wooded area in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said the body of an adult male was found in Northeast Philadelphia on Friday morning.

According to officials, a passerby located the body in a wooded area on the 8200 block of Rowland Avenue just after 9 a.m.

The medical examiner was called to the scene.

Police are investigating the incident.

***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***
