PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said the body of an adult male was found in Northeast Philadelphia on Friday morning.
According to officials, a passerby located the body in a wooded area on the 8200 block of Rowland Avenue just after 9 a.m.
The medical examiner was called to the scene.
Police are investigating the incident.
***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***
Body found in in wooded area in Northeast Philadelphia
BODY FOUND
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News